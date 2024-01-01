Solomon Islands Dollar (SBD)
Currency name
Solomon Islands Dollar
Currency symbol
SI$
SBD exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From SBD
|0.12055
|0.11049
|0.09414
|10.10220
|17.66420
|10.28760
|0.18513
|2.20429
|To SBD
|8.29531
|9.05060
|10.62210
|0.09899
|0.05661
|0.09720
|5.40149
|0.45366
