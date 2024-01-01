Solomon Islands dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert SBD to QAR at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = QR0.4435 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

QAR
1 SBD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44620.4474
Low0.44000.4392
Average0.44420.4441
Change-0.45%0.57%
View full history

1 SBD to QAR stats

The performance of SBD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4462 and a 30 day low of 0.4400. This means the 30 day average was 0.4442. The change for SBD to QAR was -0.45.

The performance of SBD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4474 and a 90 day low of 0.4392. This means the 90 day average was 0.4441. The change for SBD to QAR was 0.57.

Track market ratesView SBD to QAR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.413
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SBD0.44345 QAR
5 SBD2.21725 QAR
10 SBD4.43451 QAR
20 SBD8.86902 QAR
50 SBD22.17255 QAR
100 SBD44.34510 QAR
250 SBD110.86275 QAR
500 SBD221.72550 QAR
1000 SBD443.45100 QAR
2000 SBD886.90200 QAR
5000 SBD2,217.25500 QAR
10000 SBD4,434.51000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 QAR2.25504 SBD
5 QAR11.27520 SBD
10 QAR22.55040 SBD
20 QAR45.10080 SBD
50 QAR112.75200 SBD
100 QAR225.50400 SBD
250 QAR563.76000 SBD
500 QAR1,127.52000 SBD
1000 QAR2,255.04000 SBD
2000 QAR4,510.08000 SBD
5000 QAR11,275.20000 SBD
10000 QAR22,550.40000 SBD