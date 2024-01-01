Solomon Islands dollars to Swedish kronor today

Convert SBD to SEK at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = kr1.339 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
SBD to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SEK
1 SBD to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.34181.3418
Low1.28451.2312
Average1.31301.2730
Change3.88%8.72%
1 SBD to SEK stats

The performance of SBD to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3418 and a 30 day low of 1.2845. This means the 30 day average was 1.3130. The change for SBD to SEK was 3.88.

The performance of SBD to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3418 and a 90 day low of 1.2312. This means the 90 day average was 1.2730. The change for SBD to SEK was 8.72.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0751.4731.6190.93221.411
1 GBP1.19911.265106.841.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.295
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SBD1.33889 SEK
5 SBD6.69445 SEK
10 SBD13.38890 SEK
20 SBD26.77780 SEK
50 SBD66.94450 SEK
100 SBD133.88900 SEK
250 SBD334.72250 SEK
500 SBD669.44500 SEK
1000 SBD1,338.89000 SEK
2000 SBD2,677.78000 SEK
5000 SBD6,694.45000 SEK
10000 SBD13,388.90000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SEK0.74689 SBD
5 SEK3.73444 SBD
10 SEK7.46888 SBD
20 SEK14.93776 SBD
50 SEK37.34440 SBD
100 SEK74.68880 SBD
250 SEK186.72200 SBD
500 SEK373.44400 SBD
1000 SEK746.88800 SBD
2000 SEK1,493.77600 SBD
5000 SEK3,734.44000 SBD
10000 SEK7,468.88000 SBD