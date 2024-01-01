1 Swedish krona to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert SEK to SBD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = SI$0.7516 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:56
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 SEK to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77850.8122
Low0.74530.7453
Average0.76190.7861
Change-3.13%-7.45%
View full history

1 SEK to SBD stats

The performance of SEK to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7785 and a 30 day low of 0.7453. This means the 30 day average was 0.7619. The change for SEK to SBD was -3.13.

The performance of SEK to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8122 and a 90 day low of 0.7453. This means the 90 day average was 0.7861. The change for SEK to SBD was -7.45.

Track market ratesView SEK to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.07411.04984.4561.3974.111
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.6589.0591.4734.335
1 GBP1.2651.218.94813.977106.8411.7675.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.940.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SEK0.75158 SBD
5 SEK3.75790 SBD
10 SEK7.51579 SBD
20 SEK15.03158 SBD
50 SEK37.57895 SBD
100 SEK75.15790 SBD
250 SEK187.89475 SBD
500 SEK375.78950 SBD
1000 SEK751.57900 SBD
2000 SEK1,503.15800 SBD
5000 SEK3,757.89500 SBD
10000 SEK7,515.79000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 SBD1.33053 SEK
5 SBD6.65265 SEK
10 SBD13.30530 SEK
20 SBD26.61060 SEK
50 SBD66.52650 SEK
100 SBD133.05300 SEK
250 SBD332.63250 SEK
500 SBD665.26500 SEK
1000 SBD1,330.53000 SEK
2000 SBD2,661.06000 SEK
5000 SBD6,652.65000 SEK
10000 SBD13,305.30000 SEK