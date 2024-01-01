Solomon Islands dollars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert SBD to KES at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Ksh15.75 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KES
1 SBD to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.842915.8429
Low15.561915.5087
Average15.727215.7099
Change-0.06%0.97%
View full history

1 SBD to KES stats

The performance of SBD to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.8429 and a 30 day low of 15.5619. This means the 30 day average was 15.7272. The change for SBD to KES was -0.06.

The performance of SBD to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.8429 and a 90 day low of 15.5087. This means the 90 day average was 15.7099. The change for SBD to KES was 0.97.

Track market ratesView SBD to KES chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.413
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8231.7671.9421.11725.684
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SBD15.74660 KES
5 SBD78.73300 KES
10 SBD157.46600 KES
20 SBD314.93200 KES
50 SBD787.33000 KES
100 SBD1,574.66000 KES
250 SBD3,936.65000 KES
500 SBD7,873.30000 KES
1000 SBD15,746.60000 KES
2000 SBD31,493.20000 KES
5000 SBD78,733.00000 KES
10000 SBD157,466.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KES0.06351 SBD
5 KES0.31753 SBD
10 KES0.63506 SBD
20 KES1.27012 SBD
50 KES3.17529 SBD
100 KES6.35058 SBD
250 KES15.87645 SBD
500 KES31.75290 SBD
1000 KES63.50580 SBD
2000 KES127.01160 SBD
5000 KES317.52900 SBD
10000 KES635.05800 SBD