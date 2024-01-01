1 Kenyan shilling to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert KES to SBD at the real exchange rate

1 kes
0.06 sbd

1.00000 KES = 0.05625 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.34711493.71.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.0091
1 SGD0.74233511108.831.0010.6888150.5891081.1364661.6206
1 NGN0.0006694770.00090185410.0009027580.000621210.000531290.001024920.0555728
1 CAD0.7415920.9989991107.7210.6881250.5885191.1353261.5589

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shilling

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 KES0.05625 SBD
5 KES0.28125 SBD
10 KES0.56249 SBD
20 KES1.12499 SBD
50 KES2.81246 SBD
100 KES5.62493 SBD
250 KES14.06233 SBD
500 KES28.12465 SBD
1000 KES56.24930 SBD
2000 KES112.49860 SBD
5000 KES281.24650 SBD
10000 KES562.49300 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Kenyan Shilling
1 SBD17.77800 KES
5 SBD88.89000 KES
10 SBD177.78000 KES
20 SBD355.56000 KES
50 SBD888.90000 KES
100 SBD1777.80000 KES
250 SBD4444.50000 KES
500 SBD8889.00000 KES
1000 SBD17778.00000 KES
2000 SBD35556.00000 KES
5000 SBD88890.00000 KES
10000 SBD177780.00000 KES