Solomon Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SBD to CNY at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = ¥0.8806 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
SBD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 SBD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88310.8831
Low0.85910.8486
Average0.87320.8659
Change1.17%2.25%
1 SBD to CNY stats

The performance of SBD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8831 and a 30 day low of 0.8591. This means the 30 day average was 0.8732. The change for SBD to CNY was 1.17.

The performance of SBD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8831 and a 90 day low of 0.8486. This means the 90 day average was 0.8659. The change for SBD to CNY was 2.25.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0751.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.211.265106.8441.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4311.3971.5340.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SBD0.88062 CNY
5 SBD4.40308 CNY
10 SBD8.80615 CNY
20 SBD17.61230 CNY
50 SBD44.03075 CNY
100 SBD88.06150 CNY
250 SBD220.15375 CNY
500 SBD440.30750 CNY
1000 SBD880.61500 CNY
2000 SBD1,761.23000 CNY
5000 SBD4,403.07500 CNY
10000 SBD8,806.15000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CNY1.13557 SBD
5 CNY5.67785 SBD
10 CNY11.35570 SBD
20 CNY22.71140 SBD
50 CNY56.77850 SBD
100 CNY113.55700 SBD
250 CNY283.89250 SBD
500 CNY567.78500 SBD
1000 CNY1,135.57000 SBD
2000 CNY2,271.14000 SBD
5000 CNY5,677.85000 SBD
10000 CNY11,355.70000 SBD