Solomon Islands dollars to Norwegian kroner today

Convert SBD to NOK at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = kr1.344 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
SBD to NOK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

NOK
1 SBD to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.35971.3597
Low1.32121.2633
Average1.34201.3121
Change0.65%6.19%
View full history

1 SBD to NOK stats

The performance of SBD to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3597 and a 30 day low of 1.3212. This means the 30 day average was 1.3420. The change for SBD to NOK was 0.65.

The performance of SBD to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3597 and a 90 day low of 1.2633. This means the 90 day average was 1.3121. The change for SBD to NOK was 6.19.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SBD1.34359 NOK
5 SBD6.71795 NOK
10 SBD13.43590 NOK
20 SBD26.87180 NOK
50 SBD67.17950 NOK
100 SBD134.35900 NOK
250 SBD335.89750 NOK
500 SBD671.79500 NOK
1000 SBD1,343.59000 NOK
2000 SBD2,687.18000 NOK
5000 SBD6,717.95000 NOK
10000 SBD13,435.90000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 NOK0.74427 SBD
5 NOK3.72136 SBD
10 NOK7.44272 SBD
20 NOK14.88544 SBD
50 NOK37.21360 SBD
100 NOK74.42720 SBD
250 NOK186.06800 SBD
500 NOK372.13600 SBD
1000 NOK744.27200 SBD
2000 NOK1,488.54400 SBD
5000 NOK3,721.36000 SBD
10000 NOK7,442.72000 SBD