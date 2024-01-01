1 Norwegian krone to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert NOK to SBD at the real exchange rate

1 nok
0.76 sbd

kr1.000 NOK = SI$0.7576 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NOK to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NOK to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78670.8003
Low0.74640.7464
Average0.76340.7738
Change-3.13%-1.34%
1 NOK to SBD stats

The performance of NOK to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7867 and a 30 day low of 0.7464. This means the 30 day average was 0.7634. The change for NOK to SBD was -3.13.

The performance of NOK to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8003 and a 90 day low of 0.7464. This means the 90 day average was 0.7738. The change for NOK to SBD was -1.34.

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPSEKKRWPLNDKK
1 USD10.91783.8010.78110.5821,358.063.9336.839
1 EUR1.091191.4310.85211.5451,481.714.2917.462
1 INR0.0120.01110.0090.12616.2060.0470.082
1 GBP1.2811.174107.307113.551,7395.0368.758

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Norwegian kroner to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NOK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NOK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 NOK0.75757 SBD
5 NOK3.78785 SBD
10 NOK7.57570 SBD
20 NOK15.15140 SBD
50 NOK37.87850 SBD
100 NOK75.75700 SBD
250 NOK189.39250 SBD
500 NOK378.78500 SBD
1000 NOK757.57000 SBD
2000 NOK1,515.14000 SBD
5000 NOK3,787.85000 SBD
10000 NOK7,575.70000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Norwegian Krone
1 SBD1.32001 NOK
5 SBD6.60005 NOK
10 SBD13.20010 NOK
20 SBD26.40020 NOK
50 SBD66.00050 NOK
100 SBD132.00100 NOK
250 SBD330.00250 NOK
500 SBD660.00500 NOK
1000 SBD1,320.01000 NOK
2000 SBD2,640.02000 NOK
5000 SBD6,600.05000 NOK
10000 SBD13,200.10000 NOK