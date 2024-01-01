Solomon Islands dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert SBD to UAH at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = ₴4.998 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
SBD to UAH conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UAH
1 SBD to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.02455.0328
Low4.95474.9225
Average5.00414.9975
Change-0.25%0.78%
1 SBD to UAH stats

The performance of SBD to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0245 and a 30 day low of 4.9547. This means the 30 day average was 5.0041. The change for SBD to UAH was -0.25.

The performance of SBD to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0328 and a 90 day low of 4.9225. This means the 90 day average was 4.9975. The change for SBD to UAH was 0.78.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.41
1 GBP1.19911.265106.831.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SBD4.99776 UAH
5 SBD24.98880 UAH
10 SBD49.97760 UAH
20 SBD99.95520 UAH
50 SBD249.88800 UAH
100 SBD499.77600 UAH
250 SBD1,249.44000 UAH
500 SBD2,498.88000 UAH
1000 SBD4,997.76000 UAH
2000 SBD9,995.52000 UAH
5000 SBD24,988.80000 UAH
10000 SBD49,977.60000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 UAH0.20009 SBD
5 UAH1.00045 SBD
10 UAH2.00090 SBD
20 UAH4.00180 SBD
50 UAH10.00450 SBD
100 UAH20.00900 SBD
250 UAH50.02250 SBD
500 UAH100.04500 SBD
1000 UAH200.09000 SBD
2000 UAH400.18000 SBD
5000 UAH1,000.45000 SBD
10000 UAH2,000.90000 SBD