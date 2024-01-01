Solomon Islands dollars to Falkland Islands pounds today

Convert SBD to FKP at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = £0.09609 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:10
SBD to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

FKP
1 SBD to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09680.0968
Low0.09320.0908
Average0.09470.0933
Change2.06%4.99%
1 SBD to FKP stats

The performance of SBD to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0968 and a 30 day low of 0.0932. This means the 30 day average was 0.0947. The change for SBD to FKP was 2.06.

The performance of SBD to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0968 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0933. The change for SBD to FKP was 4.99.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0761.4731.6190.93121.417
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8451.7671.9421.11725.69
1 USD0.9480.79184.4331.3971.5340.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

