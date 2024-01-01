Solomon Islands dollars to Hungarian forints today

Convert SBD to HUF at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Ft47.24 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 SBD to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High47.319947.3199
Low45.262642.4467
Average46.203444.5542
Change4.28%11.06%
View full history

1 SBD to HUF stats

The performance of SBD to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 47.3199 and a 30 day low of 45.2626. This means the 30 day average was 46.2034. The change for SBD to HUF was 4.28.

The performance of SBD to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 47.3199 and a 90 day low of 42.4467. This means the 90 day average was 44.5542. The change for SBD to HUF was 11.06.

Track market ratesView SBD to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0691.4731.6190.93121.415
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8381.7671.9421.11725.688
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Hungarian Forint
1 SBD47.23900 HUF
5 SBD236.19500 HUF
10 SBD472.39000 HUF
20 SBD944.78000 HUF
50 SBD2,361.95000 HUF
100 SBD4,723.90000 HUF
250 SBD11,809.75000 HUF
500 SBD23,619.50000 HUF
1000 SBD47,239.00000 HUF
2000 SBD94,478.00000 HUF
5000 SBD236,195.00000 HUF
10000 SBD472,390.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Solomon Islands Dollar
2000 HUF42.33780 SBD
5000 HUF105.84450 SBD
10000 HUF211.68900 SBD
15000 HUF317.53350 SBD
20000 HUF423.37800 SBD
30000 HUF635.06700 SBD
40000 HUF846.75600 SBD
50000 HUF1,058.44500 SBD
60000 HUF1,270.13400 SBD
100000 HUF2,116.89000 SBD
150000 HUF3,175.33500 SBD
200000 HUF4,233.78000 SBD