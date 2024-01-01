Solomon Islands dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SBD to PEN at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = S/.0.4619 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
SBD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 SBD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46450.4645
Low0.45580.4503
Average0.46030.4585
Change0.76%1.94%
1 SBD to PEN stats

The performance of SBD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4645 and a 30 day low of 0.4558. This means the 30 day average was 0.4603. The change for SBD to PEN was 0.76.

The performance of SBD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4645 and a 90 day low of 0.4503. This means the 90 day average was 0.4585. The change for SBD to PEN was 1.94.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SBD0.46186 PEN
5 SBD2.30928 PEN
10 SBD4.61855 PEN
20 SBD9.23710 PEN
50 SBD23.09275 PEN
100 SBD46.18550 PEN
250 SBD115.46375 PEN
500 SBD230.92750 PEN
1000 SBD461.85500 PEN
2000 SBD923.71000 PEN
5000 SBD2,309.27500 PEN
10000 SBD4,618.55000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 PEN2.16518 SBD
5 PEN10.82590 SBD
10 PEN21.65180 SBD
20 PEN43.30360 SBD
50 PEN108.25900 SBD
100 PEN216.51800 SBD
250 PEN541.29500 SBD
500 PEN1,082.59000 SBD
1000 PEN2,165.18000 SBD
2000 PEN4,330.36000 SBD
5000 PEN10,825.90000 SBD
10000 PEN21,651.80000 SBD