Solomon Islands dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SBD to LKR

SI$1.000 SBD = Sr35.35 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:16
SBD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 SBD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High35.887137.2631
Low35.322935.3229
Average35.647736.0852
Change-1.29%-2.47%
1 SBD to LKR stats

The performance of SBD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 35.8871 and a 30 day low of 35.3229. This means the 30 day average was 35.6477. The change for SBD to LKR was -1.29.

The performance of SBD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.2631 and a 90 day low of 35.3229. This means the 90 day average was 36.0852. The change for SBD to LKR was -2.47.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SBD35.35400 LKR
5 SBD176.77000 LKR
10 SBD353.54000 LKR
20 SBD707.08000 LKR
50 SBD1,767.70000 LKR
100 SBD3,535.40000 LKR
250 SBD8,838.50000 LKR
500 SBD17,677.00000 LKR
1000 SBD35,354.00000 LKR
2000 SBD70,708.00000 LKR
5000 SBD176,770.00000 LKR
10000 SBD353,540.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 LKR0.02829 SBD
5 LKR0.14143 SBD
10 LKR0.28285 SBD
20 LKR0.56571 SBD
50 LKR1.41427 SBD
100 LKR2.82854 SBD
250 LKR7.07135 SBD
500 LKR14.14270 SBD
1000 LKR28.28540 SBD
2000 LKR56.57080 SBD
5000 LKR141.42700 SBD
10000 LKR282.85400 SBD