Solomon Islands dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SBD to BTN at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Nu.10.27 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SBD to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.313410.3134
Low10.149410.1024
Average10.263310.2318
Change-0.08%1.28%
View full history

1 SBD to BTN stats

The performance of SBD to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3134 and a 30 day low of 10.1494. This means the 30 day average was 10.2633. The change for SBD to BTN was -0.08.

The performance of SBD to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.3134 and a 90 day low of 10.1024. This means the 90 day average was 10.2318. The change for SBD to BTN was 1.28.

Track market ratesView SBD to BTN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0851.4731.6190.93221.416
1 GBP1.19911.266106.8491.7671.9421.11725.687
1 USD0.9480.79184.4331.3961.5340.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SBD10.26700 BTN
5 SBD51.33500 BTN
10 SBD102.67000 BTN
20 SBD205.34000 BTN
50 SBD513.35000 BTN
100 SBD1,026.70000 BTN
250 SBD2,566.75000 BTN
500 SBD5,133.50000 BTN
1000 SBD10,267.00000 BTN
2000 SBD20,534.00000 BTN
5000 SBD51,335.00000 BTN
10000 SBD102,670.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BTN0.09740 SBD
5 BTN0.48700 SBD
10 BTN0.97399 SBD
20 BTN1.94799 SBD
50 BTN4.86998 SBD
100 BTN9.73995 SBD
250 BTN24.34988 SBD
500 BTN48.69975 SBD
1000 BTN97.39950 SBD
2000 BTN194.79900 SBD
5000 BTN486.99750 SBD
10000 BTN973.99500 SBD