Solomon Islands dollars to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SBD to IDR at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Rp1,939 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
SBD to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

IDR
1 SBD to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,938.61001,938.6100
Low1,892.44001,838.7500
Average1,917.18831,889.9661
Change1.96%3.47%
1 SBD to IDR stats

The performance of SBD to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,938.6100 and a 30 day low of 1,892.4400. This means the 30 day average was 1,917.1883. The change for SBD to IDR was 1.96.

The performance of SBD to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,938.6100 and a 90 day low of 1,838.7500. This means the 90 day average was 1,889.9661. The change for SBD to IDR was 3.47.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SBD1,938.61000 IDR
5 SBD9,693.05000 IDR
10 SBD19,386.10000 IDR
20 SBD38,772.20000 IDR
50 SBD96,930.50000 IDR
100 SBD193,861.00000 IDR
250 SBD484,652.50000 IDR
500 SBD969,305.00000 IDR
1000 SBD1,938,610.00000 IDR
2000 SBD3,877,220.00000 IDR
5000 SBD9,693,050.00000 IDR
10000 SBD19,386,100.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 IDR0.00052 SBD
5 IDR0.00258 SBD
10 IDR0.00516 SBD
20 IDR0.01032 SBD
50 IDR0.02579 SBD
100 IDR0.05158 SBD
250 IDR0.12896 SBD
500 IDR0.25792 SBD
1000 IDR0.51583 SBD
2000 IDR1.03167 SBD
5000 IDR2.57917 SBD
10000 IDR5.15834 SBD