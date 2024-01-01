Solomon Islands dollars to Saudi riyals today

Convert SBD to SAR at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = SR0.4565 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
SBD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

SAR
1 SBD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.45970.4609
Low0.45330.4522
Average0.45760.4574
Change-0.53%0.59%
1 SBD to SAR stats

The performance of SBD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4597 and a 30 day low of 0.4533. This means the 30 day average was 0.4576. The change for SBD to SAR was -0.53.

The performance of SBD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4609 and a 90 day low of 0.4522. This means the 90 day average was 0.4574. The change for SBD to SAR was 0.59.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Saudi Riyal
1 SBD0.45653 SAR
5 SBD2.28265 SAR
10 SBD4.56529 SAR
20 SBD9.13058 SAR
50 SBD22.82645 SAR
100 SBD45.65290 SAR
250 SBD114.13225 SAR
500 SBD228.26450 SAR
1000 SBD456.52900 SAR
2000 SBD913.05800 SAR
5000 SBD2,282.64500 SAR
10000 SBD4,565.29000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SAR2.19044 SBD
5 SAR10.95220 SBD
10 SAR21.90440 SBD
20 SAR43.80880 SBD
50 SAR109.52200 SBD
100 SAR219.04400 SBD
250 SAR547.61000 SBD
500 SAR1,095.22000 SBD
1000 SAR2,190.44000 SBD
2000 SAR4,380.88000 SBD
5000 SAR10,952.20000 SBD
10000 SAR21,904.40000 SBD