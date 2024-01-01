Solomon Islands dollars to Ugandan shillings today

Convert SBD to UGX at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Ush448.9 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
SBD to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 SBD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High448.8860454.6310
Low441.8270441.8270
Average446.7356449.0602
Change0.23%-0.09%
1 SBD to UGX stats

The performance of SBD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 448.8860 and a 30 day low of 441.8270. This means the 30 day average was 446.7356. The change for SBD to UGX was 0.23.

The performance of SBD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 454.6310 and a 90 day low of 441.8270. This means the 90 day average was 449.0602. The change for SBD to UGX was -0.09.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 SBD448.88600 UGX
5 SBD2,244.43000 UGX
10 SBD4,488.86000 UGX
20 SBD8,977.72000 UGX
50 SBD22,444.30000 UGX
100 SBD44,888.60000 UGX
250 SBD112,221.50000 UGX
500 SBD224,443.00000 UGX
1000 SBD448,886.00000 UGX
2000 SBD897,772.00000 UGX
5000 SBD2,244,430.00000 UGX
10000 SBD4,488,860.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 UGX0.00223 SBD
5 UGX0.01114 SBD
10 UGX0.02228 SBD
20 UGX0.04455 SBD
50 UGX0.11139 SBD
100 UGX0.22277 SBD
250 UGX0.55694 SBD
500 UGX1.11387 SBD
1000 UGX2.22774 SBD
2000 UGX4.45548 SBD
5000 UGX11.13870 SBD
10000 UGX22.27740 SBD