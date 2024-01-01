Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SBD to ILS at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = ₪0.4553 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 SBD to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.46400.4668
Low0.45080.4405
Average0.45700.4556
Change-1.21%2.14%
View full history

1 SBD to ILS stats

The performance of SBD to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4640 and a 30 day low of 0.4508. This means the 30 day average was 0.4570. The change for SBD to ILS was -1.21.

The performance of SBD to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4668 and a 90 day low of 0.4405. This means the 90 day average was 0.4556. The change for SBD to ILS was 2.14.

Track market ratesView SBD to ILS chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0691.4731.6190.93121.415
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8381.7671.9421.11725.688
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SBD0.45535 ILS
5 SBD2.27675 ILS
10 SBD4.55349 ILS
20 SBD9.10698 ILS
50 SBD22.76745 ILS
100 SBD45.53490 ILS
250 SBD113.83725 ILS
500 SBD227.67450 ILS
1000 SBD455.34900 ILS
2000 SBD910.69800 ILS
5000 SBD2,276.74500 ILS
10000 SBD4,553.49000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ILS2.19612 SBD
5 ILS10.98060 SBD
10 ILS21.96120 SBD
20 ILS43.92240 SBD
50 ILS109.80600 SBD
100 ILS219.61200 SBD
250 ILS549.03000 SBD
500 ILS1,098.06000 SBD
1000 ILS2,196.12000 SBD
2000 ILS4,392.24000 SBD
5000 ILS10,980.60000 SBD
10000 ILS21,961.20000 SBD