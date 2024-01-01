1 Israeli new sheqel to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert ILS to SBD at the real exchange rate

1 ils
2.18 sbd

₪1.000 ILS = SI$2.179 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.30222.3022
Low2.17922.1792
Average2.25282.2398
Change-2.12%-4.03%
1 ILS to SBD stats

The performance of ILS to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3022 and a 30 day low of 2.1792. This means the 30 day average was 2.2528. The change for ILS to SBD was -2.12.

The performance of ILS to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3022 and a 90 day low of 2.1792. This means the 90 day average was 2.2398. The change for ILS to SBD was -4.03.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ILS2.17922 SBD
5 ILS10.89610 SBD
10 ILS21.79220 SBD
20 ILS43.58440 SBD
50 ILS108.96100 SBD
100 ILS217.92200 SBD
250 ILS544.80500 SBD
500 ILS1,089.61000 SBD
1000 ILS2,179.22000 SBD
2000 ILS4,358.44000 SBD
5000 ILS10,896.10000 SBD
10000 ILS21,792.20000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SBD0.45888 ILS
5 SBD2.29440 ILS
10 SBD4.58880 ILS
20 SBD9.17760 ILS
50 SBD22.94400 ILS
100 SBD45.88800 ILS
250 SBD114.72000 ILS
500 SBD229.44000 ILS
1000 SBD458.88000 ILS
2000 SBD917.76000 ILS
5000 SBD2,294.40000 ILS
10000 SBD4,588.80000 ILS