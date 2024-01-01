Solomon Islands dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert SBD to CHF at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = SFr.0.1074 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CHF
1 SBD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10860.1086
Low0.10420.1018
Average0.10650.1046
Change1.49%4.70%
View full history

1 SBD to CHF stats

The performance of SBD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1086 and a 30 day low of 0.1042. This means the 30 day average was 0.1065. The change for SBD to CHF was 1.49.

The performance of SBD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1086 and a 90 day low of 0.1018. This means the 90 day average was 0.1046. The change for SBD to CHF was 4.70.

Track market ratesView SBD to CHF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0751.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.211.265106.8441.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4311.3971.5340.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SBD0.10736 CHF
5 SBD0.53678 CHF
10 SBD1.07355 CHF
20 SBD2.14710 CHF
50 SBD5.36775 CHF
100 SBD10.73550 CHF
250 SBD26.83875 CHF
500 SBD53.67750 CHF
1000 SBD107.35500 CHF
2000 SBD214.71000 CHF
5000 SBD536.77500 CHF
10000 SBD1,073.55000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CHF9.31493 SBD
5 CHF46.57465 SBD
10 CHF93.14930 SBD
20 CHF186.29860 SBD
50 CHF465.74650 SBD
100 CHF931.49300 SBD
250 CHF2,328.73250 SBD
500 CHF4,657.46500 SBD
1000 CHF9,314.93000 SBD
2000 CHF18,629.86000 SBD
5000 CHF46,574.65000 SBD
10000 CHF93,149.30000 SBD