Solomon Islands dollars to Turkish liras today

Convert SBD to TRY at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = TL4.195 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 SBD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.22014.2201
Low4.14024.1018
Average4.18584.1666
Change0.20%2.06%
View full history

1 SBD to TRY stats

The performance of SBD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2201 and a 30 day low of 4.1402. This means the 30 day average was 4.1858. The change for SBD to TRY was 0.20.

The performance of SBD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.2201 and a 90 day low of 4.1018. This means the 90 day average was 4.1666. The change for SBD to TRY was 2.06.

Track market ratesView SBD to TRY chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.41
1 GBP1.19911.265106.831.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 SBD4.19463 TRY
5 SBD20.97315 TRY
10 SBD41.94630 TRY
20 SBD83.89260 TRY
50 SBD209.73150 TRY
100 SBD419.46300 TRY
250 SBD1,048.65750 TRY
500 SBD2,097.31500 TRY
1000 SBD4,194.63000 TRY
2000 SBD8,389.26000 TRY
5000 SBD20,973.15000 TRY
10000 SBD41,946.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TRY0.23840 SBD
5 TRY1.19200 SBD
10 TRY2.38400 SBD
20 TRY4.76800 SBD
50 TRY11.92000 SBD
100 TRY23.84000 SBD
250 TRY59.60000 SBD
500 TRY119.20000 SBD
1000 TRY238.40000 SBD
2000 TRY476.80000 SBD
5000 TRY1,192.00000 SBD
10000 TRY2,384.00000 SBD