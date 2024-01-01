Solomon Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert SBD to XOF at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = CFA75.62 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
SBD to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 SBD to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High76.050276.0502
Low72.743570.7587
Average74.487573.0394
Change1.84%6.67%
1 SBD to XOF stats

The performance of SBD to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 76.0502 and a 30 day low of 72.7435. This means the 30 day average was 74.4875. The change for SBD to XOF was 1.84.

The performance of SBD to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 76.0502 and a 90 day low of 70.7587. This means the 90 day average was 73.0394. The change for SBD to XOF was 6.67.

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 SBD75.61570 XOF
5 SBD378.07850 XOF
10 SBD756.15700 XOF
20 SBD1,512.31400 XOF
50 SBD3,780.78500 XOF
100 SBD7,561.57000 XOF
250 SBD18,903.92500 XOF
500 SBD37,807.85000 XOF
1000 SBD75,615.70000 XOF
2000 SBD151,231.40000 XOF
5000 SBD378,078.50000 XOF
10000 SBD756,157.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 XOF0.01322 SBD
5 XOF0.06612 SBD
10 XOF0.13225 SBD
20 XOF0.26450 SBD
50 XOF0.66124 SBD
100 XOF1.32248 SBD
250 XOF3.30620 SBD
500 XOF6.61240 SBD
1000 XOF13.22480 SBD
2000 XOF26.44960 SBD
5000 XOF66.12400 SBD
10000 XOF132.24800 SBD