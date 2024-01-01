Solomon Islands dollars to Mexican pesos today

Convert SBD to MXN at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = Mex$2.469 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MXN
1 SBD to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.50282.5028
Low2.40642.3112
Average2.45672.4074
Change1.25%6.81%
View full history

1 SBD to MXN stats

The performance of SBD to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5028 and a 30 day low of 2.4064. This means the 30 day average was 2.4567. The change for SBD to MXN was 1.25.

The performance of SBD to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5028 and a 90 day low of 2.3112. This means the 90 day average was 2.4074. The change for SBD to MXN was 6.81.

Track market ratesView SBD to MXN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.19911.265106.831.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SBD2.46859 MXN
5 SBD12.34295 MXN
10 SBD24.68590 MXN
20 SBD49.37180 MXN
50 SBD123.42950 MXN
100 SBD246.85900 MXN
250 SBD617.14750 MXN
500 SBD1,234.29500 MXN
1000 SBD2,468.59000 MXN
2000 SBD4,937.18000 MXN
5000 SBD12,342.95000 MXN
10000 SBD24,685.90000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MXN0.40509 SBD
5 MXN2.02545 SBD
10 MXN4.05090 SBD
20 MXN8.10180 SBD
50 MXN20.25450 SBD
100 MXN40.50900 SBD
250 MXN101.27250 SBD
500 MXN202.54500 SBD
1000 MXN405.09000 SBD
2000 MXN810.18000 SBD
5000 MXN2,025.45000 SBD
10000 MXN4,050.90000 SBD