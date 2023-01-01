20 Mexican pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MXN to SBD at the real exchange rate

20 mxn
9.74 sbd

1.00000 MXN = 0.48699 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

MXN to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SBD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.058188.03341.435581.647230.965418.4132
1GBP1.153811.22085101.5741.656391.90061.1138821.2454
1USD0.94510.819101183.19951.356751.556780.9123517.4021
1INR0.01135930.009845030.012019310.01630720.01871150.01096580.209161

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mexican pesos to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MXN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MXN to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mexican pesos

MXN to USD

MXN to EUR

MXN to CAD

MXN to INR

MXN to GBP

MXN to CHF

MXN to AUD

MXN to BRL

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MXN0.48699 SBD
5 MXN2.43493 SBD
10 MXN4.86986 SBD
20 MXN9.73972 SBD
50 MXN24.34930 SBD
100 MXN48.69860 SBD
250 MXN121.74650 SBD
500 MXN243.49300 SBD
1000 MXN486.98600 SBD
2000 MXN973.97200 SBD
5000 MXN2434.93000 SBD
10000 MXN4869.86000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Mexican Peso
1 SBD2.05345 MXN
5 SBD10.26725 MXN
10 SBD20.53450 MXN
20 SBD41.06900 MXN
50 SBD102.67250 MXN
100 SBD205.34500 MXN
250 SBD513.36250 MXN
500 SBD1026.72500 MXN
1000 SBD2053.45000 MXN
2000 SBD4106.90000 MXN
5000 SBD10267.25000 MXN
10000 SBD20534.50000 MXN