SI$1.000 SBD = $536.1 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
SBD to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

COP
1 SBD to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High548.3370548.3370
Low520.6640486.1130
Average534.6344517.9265
Change2.96%10.05%
1 SBD to COP stats

The performance of SBD to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 548.3370 and a 30 day low of 520.6640. This means the 30 day average was 534.6344. The change for SBD to COP was 2.96.

The performance of SBD to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 548.3370 and a 90 day low of 486.1130. This means the 90 day average was 517.9265. The change for SBD to COP was 10.05.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SBD536.05900 COP
5 SBD2,680.29500 COP
10 SBD5,360.59000 COP
20 SBD10,721.18000 COP
50 SBD26,802.95000 COP
100 SBD53,605.90000 COP
250 SBD134,014.75000 COP
500 SBD268,029.50000 COP
1000 SBD536,059.00000 COP
2000 SBD1,072,118.00000 COP
5000 SBD2,680,295.00000 COP
10000 SBD5,360,590.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 COP0.00187 SBD
5 COP0.00933 SBD
10 COP0.01865 SBD
20 COP0.03731 SBD
50 COP0.09327 SBD
100 COP0.18655 SBD
250 COP0.46637 SBD
500 COP0.93274 SBD
1000 COP1.86547 SBD
2000 COP3.73094 SBD
5000 COP9.32735 SBD
10000 COP18.65470 SBD