Solomon Islands dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today
Convert SBD to TTD at the real exchange rate
SBD to TTD conversion chart
1 SBD = 0.82297 TTD
0
|1 SBD to TTD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.8290
|0.8313
|Low
|0.8142
|0.8134
|Average
|0.8248
|0.8245
|Change
|-0.64%
|0.44%
|View full history
1 SBD to TTD stats
The performance of SBD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8290 and a 30 day low of 0.8142. This means the 30 day average was 0.8248. The change for SBD to TTD was -0.64.
The performance of SBD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8313 and a 90 day low of 0.8134. This means the 90 day average was 0.8245. The change for SBD to TTD was 0.44.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
|1 SBD
|0.82297 TTD
|5 SBD
|4.11486 TTD
|10 SBD
|8.22971 TTD
|20 SBD
|16.45942 TTD
|50 SBD
|41.14855 TTD
|100 SBD
|82.29710 TTD
|250 SBD
|205.74275 TTD
|500 SBD
|411.48550 TTD
|1000 SBD
|822.97100 TTD
|2000 SBD
|1,645.94200 TTD
|5000 SBD
|4,114.85500 TTD
|10000 SBD
|8,229.71000 TTD
|Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
|1 TTD
|1.21511 SBD
|5 TTD
|6.07555 SBD
|10 TTD
|12.15110 SBD
|20 TTD
|24.30220 SBD
|50 TTD
|60.75550 SBD
|100 TTD
|121.51100 SBD
|250 TTD
|303.77750 SBD
|500 TTD
|607.55500 SBD
|1000 TTD
|1,215.11000 SBD
|2000 TTD
|2,430.22000 SBD
|5000 TTD
|6,075.55000 SBD
|10000 TTD
|12,151.10000 SBD