Solomon Islands dollars to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SBD to TZS at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = tzs322.2 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:27
SBD to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

TZS
1 SBD to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High333.0820334.0750
Low322.0750322.0750
Average327.1642329.7419
Change-3.19%-1.43%
1 SBD to TZS stats

The performance of SBD to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 333.0820 and a 30 day low of 322.0750. This means the 30 day average was 327.1642. The change for SBD to TZS was -3.19.

The performance of SBD to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 334.0750 and a 90 day low of 322.0750. This means the 90 day average was 329.7419. The change for SBD to TZS was -1.43.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.41
1 GBP1.19911.265106.831.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.297
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SBD322.16500 TZS
5 SBD1,610.82500 TZS
10 SBD3,221.65000 TZS
20 SBD6,443.30000 TZS
50 SBD16,108.25000 TZS
100 SBD32,216.50000 TZS
250 SBD80,541.25000 TZS
500 SBD161,082.50000 TZS
1000 SBD322,165.00000 TZS
2000 SBD644,330.00000 TZS
5000 SBD1,610,825.00000 TZS
10000 SBD3,221,650.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 TZS0.00310 SBD
5 TZS0.01552 SBD
10 TZS0.03104 SBD
20 TZS0.06208 SBD
50 TZS0.15520 SBD
100 TZS0.31040 SBD
250 TZS0.77600 SBD
500 TZS1.55200 SBD
1000 TZS3.10400 SBD
2000 TZS6.20800 SBD
5000 TZS15.52000 SBD
10000 TZS31.04000 SBD