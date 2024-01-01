Solomon Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert SBD to JMD at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = J$19.25 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 SBD to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High19.372219.4266
Low19.101518.8891
Average19.257419.1908
Change-0.38%1.72%
View full history

1 SBD to JMD stats

The performance of SBD to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 19.3722 and a 30 day low of 19.1015. This means the 30 day average was 19.2574. The change for SBD to JMD was -0.38.

The performance of SBD to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 19.4266 and a 90 day low of 18.8891. This means the 90 day average was 19.1908. The change for SBD to JMD was 1.72.

Track market ratesView SBD to JMD chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.211.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Jamaican Dollar
1 SBD19.25460 JMD
5 SBD96.27300 JMD
10 SBD192.54600 JMD
20 SBD385.09200 JMD
50 SBD962.73000 JMD
100 SBD1,925.46000 JMD
250 SBD4,813.65000 JMD
500 SBD9,627.30000 JMD
1000 SBD19,254.60000 JMD
2000 SBD38,509.20000 JMD
5000 SBD96,273.00000 JMD
10000 SBD192,546.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 JMD0.05194 SBD
5 JMD0.25968 SBD
10 JMD0.51936 SBD
20 JMD1.03871 SBD
50 JMD2.59678 SBD
100 JMD5.19356 SBD
250 JMD12.98390 SBD
500 JMD25.96780 SBD
1000 JMD51.93560 SBD
2000 JMD103.87120 SBD
5000 JMD259.67800 SBD
10000 JMD519.35600 SBD