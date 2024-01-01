Solomon Islands dollars to CFP francs today
Convert SBD to XPF at the real exchange rate
SBD to XPF conversion chart
1 SBD = 13.73280 XPF
0
|1 SBD to XPF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|13.8190
|13.8190
|Low
|13.3140
|12.9853
|Average
|13.5195
|13.2807
|Change
|1.99%
|5.54%
|View full history
1 SBD to XPF stats
The performance of SBD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.8190 and a 30 day low of 13.3140. This means the 30 day average was 13.5195. The change for SBD to XPF was 1.99.
The performance of SBD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.8190 and a 90 day low of 12.9853. This means the 90 day average was 13.2807. The change for SBD to XPF was 5.54.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / CFP Franc
|1 SBD
|13.73280 XPF
|5 SBD
|68.66400 XPF
|10 SBD
|137.32800 XPF
|20 SBD
|274.65600 XPF
|50 SBD
|686.64000 XPF
|100 SBD
|1,373.28000 XPF
|250 SBD
|3,433.20000 XPF
|500 SBD
|6,866.40000 XPF
|1000 SBD
|13,732.80000 XPF
|2000 SBD
|27,465.60000 XPF
|5000 SBD
|68,664.00000 XPF
|10000 SBD
|137,328.00000 XPF