Solomon Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert SBD to BGN at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = лв0.2254 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:04
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BGN
1 SBD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22680.2268
Low0.21690.2109
Average0.22210.2178
Change1.80%6.64%
View full history

1 SBD to BGN stats

The performance of SBD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2268 and a 30 day low of 0.2169. This means the 30 day average was 0.2221. The change for SBD to BGN was 1.80.

The performance of SBD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2268 and a 90 day low of 0.2109. This means the 90 day average was 0.2178. The change for SBD to BGN was 6.64.

Track market ratesView SBD to BGN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0751.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8441.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4311.3971.5350.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 SBD0.22543 BGN
5 SBD1.12717 BGN
10 SBD2.25434 BGN
20 SBD4.50868 BGN
50 SBD11.27170 BGN
100 SBD22.54340 BGN
250 SBD56.35850 BGN
500 SBD112.71700 BGN
1000 SBD225.43400 BGN
2000 SBD450.86800 BGN
5000 SBD1,127.17000 BGN
10000 SBD2,254.34000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 BGN4.43588 SBD
5 BGN22.17940 SBD
10 BGN44.35880 SBD
20 BGN88.71760 SBD
50 BGN221.79400 SBD
100 BGN443.58800 SBD
250 BGN1,108.97000 SBD
500 BGN2,217.94000 SBD
1000 BGN4,435.88000 SBD
2000 BGN8,871.76000 SBD
5000 BGN22,179.40000 SBD
10000 BGN44,358.80000 SBD