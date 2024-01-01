Solomon Islands dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert SBD to RON at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = L0.5736 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:23
SBD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

RON
1 SBD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57690.5769
Low0.55170.5375
Average0.56500.5540
Change1.89%6.66%
1 SBD to RON stats

The performance of SBD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5769 and a 30 day low of 0.5517. This means the 30 day average was 0.5650. The change for SBD to RON was 1.89.

The performance of SBD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5769 and a 90 day low of 0.5375. This means the 90 day average was 0.5540. The change for SBD to RON was 6.66.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SBD0.57363 RON
5 SBD2.86817 RON
10 SBD5.73633 RON
20 SBD11.47266 RON
50 SBD28.68165 RON
100 SBD57.36330 RON
250 SBD143.40825 RON
500 SBD286.81650 RON
1000 SBD573.63300 RON
2000 SBD1,147.26600 RON
5000 SBD2,868.16500 RON
10000 SBD5,736.33000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 RON1.74327 SBD
5 RON8.71635 SBD
10 RON17.43270 SBD
20 RON34.86540 SBD
50 RON87.16350 SBD
100 RON174.32700 SBD
250 RON435.81750 SBD
500 RON871.63500 SBD
1000 RON1,743.27000 SBD
2000 RON3,486.54000 SBD
5000 RON8,716.35000 SBD
10000 RON17,432.70000 SBD