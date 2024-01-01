Solomon Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SBD to ISK at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = kr16.77 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:14
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 SBD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.939516.9450
Low16.514216.4007
Average16.789316.7047
Change-0.72%1.78%
View full history

1 SBD to ISK stats

The performance of SBD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.9395 and a 30 day low of 16.5142. This means the 30 day average was 16.7893. The change for SBD to ISK was -0.72.

The performance of SBD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9450 and a 90 day low of 16.4007. This means the 90 day average was 16.7047. The change for SBD to ISK was 1.78.

Track market ratesView SBD to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.211.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SBD16.77410 ISK
5 SBD83.87050 ISK
10 SBD167.74100 ISK
20 SBD335.48200 ISK
50 SBD838.70500 ISK
100 SBD1,677.41000 ISK
250 SBD4,193.52500 ISK
500 SBD8,387.05000 ISK
1000 SBD16,774.10000 ISK
2000 SBD33,548.20000 ISK
5000 SBD83,870.50000 ISK
10000 SBD167,741.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.05962 SBD
5 ISK0.29808 SBD
10 ISK0.59616 SBD
20 ISK1.19231 SBD
50 ISK2.98079 SBD
100 ISK5.96157 SBD
250 ISK14.90393 SBD
500 ISK29.80785 SBD
1000 ISK59.61570 SBD
2000 ISK119.23140 SBD
5000 ISK298.07850 SBD
10000 ISK596.15700 SBD