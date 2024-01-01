250 Icelandic krónas to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert ISK to SBD at the real exchange rate

250 isk
15.04 sbd

kr1.000 ISK = SI$0.06014 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06070.0611
Low0.05970.0592
Average0.06010.0599
Change0.48%0.91%
View full history

1 ISK to SBD stats

The performance of ISK to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0607 and a 30 day low of 0.0597. This means the 30 day average was 0.0601. The change for ISK to SBD was 0.48.

The performance of ISK to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0611 and a 90 day low of 0.0592. This means the 90 day average was 0.0599. The change for ISK to SBD was 0.91.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 ISK0.06014 SBD
5 ISK0.30072 SBD
10 ISK0.60144 SBD
20 ISK1.20287 SBD
50 ISK3.00719 SBD
100 ISK6.01437 SBD
250 ISK15.03593 SBD
500 ISK30.07185 SBD
1000 ISK60.14370 SBD
2000 ISK120.28740 SBD
5000 ISK300.71850 SBD
10000 ISK601.43700 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 SBD16.62690 ISK
5 SBD83.13450 ISK
10 SBD166.26900 ISK
20 SBD332.53800 ISK
50 SBD831.34500 ISK
100 SBD1,662.69000 ISK
250 SBD4,156.72500 ISK
500 SBD8,313.45000 ISK
1000 SBD16,626.90000 ISK
2000 SBD33,253.80000 ISK
5000 SBD83,134.50000 ISK
10000 SBD166,269.00000 ISK