Solomon Islands dollars to Jersey pounds today

Convert SBD to JEP at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = £0.09612 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:15
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to JEP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JEP
1 SBD to JEPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09680.0968
Low0.09320.0908
Average0.09470.0933
Change2.09%5.02%
View full history

1 SBD to JEP stats

The performance of SBD to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0968 and a 30 day low of 0.0932. This means the 30 day average was 0.0947. The change for SBD to JEP was 2.09.

The performance of SBD to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0968 and a 90 day low of 0.0908. This means the 90 day average was 0.0933. The change for SBD to JEP was 5.02.

Track market ratesView SBD to JEP chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0621.4731.6190.93121.413
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8231.7671.9421.11725.684
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.301
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SBD0.09612 JEP
5 SBD0.48058 JEP
10 SBD0.96115 JEP
20 SBD1.92230 JEP
50 SBD4.80575 JEP
100 SBD9.61151 JEP
250 SBD24.02878 JEP
500 SBD48.05755 JEP
1000 SBD96.11510 JEP
2000 SBD192.23020 JEP
5000 SBD480.57550 JEP
10000 SBD961.15100 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 JEP10.40420 SBD
5 JEP52.02100 SBD
10 JEP104.04200 SBD
20 JEP208.08400 SBD
50 JEP520.21000 SBD
100 JEP1,040.42000 SBD
250 JEP2,601.05000 SBD
500 JEP5,202.10000 SBD
1000 JEP10,404.20000 SBD
2000 JEP20,808.40000 SBD
5000 JEP52,021.00000 SBD
10000 JEP104,042.00000 SBD