1 Jersey pound to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert JEP to SBD at the real exchange rate

1 jep
10.62 sbd

£1.000 JEP = SI$10.62 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to SBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.796310.7963
Low10.568710.3747
Average10.657610.5688
Change0.50%1.66%
1 JEP to SBD stats

The performance of JEP to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.7963 and a 30 day low of 10.5687. This means the 30 day average was 10.6576. The change for JEP to SBD was 0.50.

The performance of JEP to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7963 and a 90 day low of 10.3747. This means the 90 day average was 10.5688. The change for JEP to SBD was 1.66.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 JEP10.62210 SBD
5 JEP53.11050 SBD
10 JEP106.22100 SBD
20 JEP212.44200 SBD
50 JEP531.10500 SBD
100 JEP1,062.21000 SBD
250 JEP2,655.52500 SBD
500 JEP5,311.05000 SBD
1000 JEP10,622.10000 SBD
2000 JEP21,244.20000 SBD
5000 JEP53,110.50000 SBD
10000 JEP106,221.00000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Jersey pound
1 SBD0.09414 JEP
5 SBD0.47071 JEP
10 SBD0.94143 JEP
20 SBD1.88286 JEP
50 SBD4.70715 JEP
100 SBD9.41429 JEP
250 SBD23.53573 JEP
500 SBD47.07145 JEP
1000 SBD94.14290 JEP
2000 SBD188.28580 JEP
5000 SBD470.71450 JEP
10000 SBD941.42900 JEP