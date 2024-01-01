Solomon Islands dollars to Singapore dollars today

Convert SBD to SGD at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = S$0.1633 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:25
SBD to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SGD
1 SBD to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.16410.1641
Low0.15930.1561
Average0.16190.1596
Change1.50%3.77%
1 SBD to SGD stats

The performance of SBD to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1641 and a 30 day low of 0.1593. This means the 30 day average was 0.1619. The change for SBD to SGD was 1.50.

The performance of SBD to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1641 and a 90 day low of 0.1561. This means the 90 day average was 0.1596. The change for SBD to SGD was 3.77.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 SBD0.16329 SGD
5 SBD0.81645 SGD
10 SBD1.63291 SGD
20 SBD3.26582 SGD
50 SBD8.16455 SGD
100 SBD16.32910 SGD
250 SBD40.82275 SGD
500 SBD81.64550 SGD
1000 SBD163.29100 SGD
2000 SBD326.58200 SGD
5000 SBD816.45500 SGD
10000 SBD1,632.91000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 SGD6.12405 SBD
5 SGD30.62025 SBD
10 SGD61.24050 SBD
20 SGD122.48100 SBD
50 SGD306.20250 SBD
100 SGD612.40500 SBD
250 SGD1,531.01250 SBD
500 SGD3,062.02500 SBD
1000 SGD6,124.05000 SBD
2000 SGD12,248.10000 SBD
5000 SGD30,620.25000 SBD
10000 SGD61,240.50000 SBD