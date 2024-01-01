Solomon Islands dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SBD to AED at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = د.إ0.4466 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:02
SBD to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 SBD to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44960.4509
Low0.44330.4426
Average0.44750.4474
Change-0.50%0.53%
1 SBD to AED stats

The performance of SBD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4496 and a 30 day low of 0.4433. This means the 30 day average was 0.4475. The change for SBD to AED was -0.50.

The performance of SBD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4509 and a 90 day low of 0.4426. This means the 90 day average was 0.4474. The change for SBD to AED was 0.53.

Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SBD0.44658 AED
5 SBD2.23288 AED
10 SBD4.46576 AED
20 SBD8.93152 AED
50 SBD22.32880 AED
100 SBD44.65760 AED
250 SBD111.64400 AED
500 SBD223.28800 AED
1000 SBD446.57600 AED
2000 SBD893.15200 AED
5000 SBD2,232.88000 AED
10000 SBD4,465.76000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 AED2.23926 SBD
5 AED11.19630 SBD
10 AED22.39260 SBD
20 AED44.78520 SBD
50 AED111.96300 SBD
100 AED223.92600 SBD
250 AED559.81500 SBD
500 AED1,119.63000 SBD
1000 AED2,239.26000 SBD
2000 AED4,478.52000 SBD
5000 AED11,196.30000 SBD
10000 AED22,392.60000 SBD