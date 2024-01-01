Solomon Islands dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert SBD to AED at the real exchange rate
SBD to AED conversion chart
1 SBD = 0.44658 AED
0
|1 SBD to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.4496
|0.4509
|Low
|0.4433
|0.4426
|Average
|0.4475
|0.4474
|Change
|-0.50%
|0.53%
1 SBD to AED stats
The performance of SBD to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4496 and a 30 day low of 0.4433. This means the 30 day average was 0.4475. The change for SBD to AED was -0.50.
The performance of SBD to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4509 and a 90 day low of 0.4426. This means the 90 day average was 0.4474. The change for SBD to AED was 0.53.
|Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 SBD
|0.44658 AED
|5 SBD
|2.23288 AED
|10 SBD
|4.46576 AED
|20 SBD
|8.93152 AED
|50 SBD
|22.32880 AED
|100 SBD
|44.65760 AED
|250 SBD
|111.64400 AED
|500 SBD
|223.28800 AED
|1000 SBD
|446.57600 AED
|2000 SBD
|893.15200 AED
|5000 SBD
|2,232.88000 AED
|10000 SBD
|4,465.76000 AED
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
|1 AED
|2.23926 SBD
|5 AED
|11.19630 SBD
|10 AED
|22.39260 SBD
|20 AED
|44.78520 SBD
|50 AED
|111.96300 SBD
|100 AED
|223.92600 SBD
|250 AED
|559.81500 SBD
|500 AED
|1,119.63000 SBD
|1000 AED
|2,239.26000 SBD
|2000 AED
|4,478.52000 SBD
|5000 AED
|11,196.30000 SBD
|10000 AED
|22,392.60000 SBD