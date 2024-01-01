Solomon Islands dollars to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert SBD to CRC at the real exchange rate

SI$1.000 SBD = ₡61.85 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SBD to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CRC
1 SBD to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High63.102563.7969
Low61.854961.8549
Average62.421162.9101
Change-1.87%-2.79%
View full history

1 SBD to CRC stats

The performance of SBD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 63.1025 and a 30 day low of 61.8549. This means the 30 day average was 62.4211. The change for SBD to CRC was -1.87.

The performance of SBD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 63.7969 and a 90 day low of 61.8549. This means the 90 day average was 62.9101. The change for SBD to CRC was -2.79.

Track market ratesView SBD to CRC chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0751.4731.6190.93121.414
1 GBP1.211.265106.8441.7671.9421.11725.686
1 USD0.9480.79184.4311.3971.5340.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Solomon Islands dollars to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SBD to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Solomon Islands dollar

SBD to USD

SBD to EUR

SBD to GBP

SBD to INR

SBD to JPY

SBD to RUB

SBD to AUD

SBD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
1 SBD61.85490 CRC
5 SBD309.27450 CRC
10 SBD618.54900 CRC
20 SBD1,237.09800 CRC
50 SBD3,092.74500 CRC
100 SBD6,185.49000 CRC
250 SBD15,463.72500 CRC
500 SBD30,927.45000 CRC
1000 SBD61,854.90000 CRC
2000 SBD123,709.80000 CRC
5000 SBD309,274.50000 CRC
10000 SBD618,549.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 CRC0.01617 SBD
5 CRC0.08083 SBD
10 CRC0.16167 SBD
20 CRC0.32334 SBD
50 CRC0.80835 SBD
100 CRC1.61669 SBD
250 CRC4.04173 SBD
500 CRC8.08345 SBD
1000 CRC16.16690 SBD
2000 CRC32.33380 SBD
5000 CRC80.83450 SBD
10000 CRC161.66900 SBD