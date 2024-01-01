Brunei Dollar (BND)

Currency name

Brunei Dollar

B$

BND exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD NZD ZAR SGD AUD GBP
From BND0.74485 0.68530 1.01095 1.23187 14.09170 1.00000 1.14040 0.58546
To BND1.34255 1.45922 0.98917 0.81177 0.07096 1.00000 0.87689 1.70806

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Brunei dollar Exchange Rates