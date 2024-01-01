Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BND to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
34,710.50 mur

1.000 BND = 34.71 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:25
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND34.71050 MUR
5 BND173.55250 MUR
10 BND347.10500 MUR
20 BND694.21000 MUR
50 BND1,735.52500 MUR
100 BND3,471.05000 MUR
250 BND8,677.62500 MUR
500 BND17,355.25000 MUR
1000 BND34,710.50000 MUR
2000 BND69,421.00000 MUR
5000 BND173,552.50000 MUR
10000 BND347,105.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.02881 BND
5 MUR0.14405 BND
10 MUR0.28810 BND
20 MUR0.57619 BND
50 MUR1.44049 BND
100 MUR2.88097 BND
250 MUR7.20243 BND
500 MUR14.40485 BND
1000 MUR28.80970 BND
2000 MUR57.61940 BND
5000 MUR144.04850 BND
10000 MUR288.09700 BND