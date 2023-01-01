Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert BND to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
33,375.40 mur

1.00000 BND = 33.37540 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:42
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Brunei dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 BND33.37540 MUR
5 BND166.87700 MUR
10 BND333.75400 MUR
20 BND667.50800 MUR
50 BND1668.77000 MUR
100 BND3337.54000 MUR
250 BND8343.85000 MUR
500 BND16687.70000 MUR
1000 BND33375.40000 MUR
2000 BND66750.80000 MUR
5000 BND166877.00000 MUR
10000 BND333754.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Brunei Dollar
1 MUR0.02996 BND
5 MUR0.14981 BND
10 MUR0.29962 BND
20 MUR0.59924 BND
50 MUR1.49811 BND
100 MUR2.99622 BND
250 MUR7.49055 BND
500 MUR14.98110 BND
1000 MUR29.96220 BND
2000 MUR59.92440 BND
5000 MUR149.81100 BND
10000 MUR299.62200 BND