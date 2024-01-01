Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BND to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
81,551.40 bdt

1.000 BND = 81.55 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:17
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9181.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5091.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7360.67811.2213.9150.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4070.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND81.55140 BDT
5 BND407.75700 BDT
10 BND815.51400 BDT
20 BND1,631.02800 BDT
50 BND4,077.57000 BDT
100 BND8,155.14000 BDT
250 BND20,387.85000 BDT
500 BND40,775.70000 BDT
1000 BND81,551.40000 BDT
2000 BND163,102.80000 BDT
5000 BND407,757.00000 BDT
10000 BND815,514.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01226 BND
5 BDT0.06131 BND
10 BDT0.12262 BND
20 BDT0.24524 BND
50 BDT0.61311 BND
100 BDT1.22622 BND
250 BDT3.06555 BND
500 BDT6.13110 BND
1000 BDT12.26220 BND
2000 BDT24.52440 BND
5000 BDT61.31100 BND
10000 BDT122.62200 BND