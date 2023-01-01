Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert BND to BDT at the real exchange rate

1000 bnd
82180.10 bdt

1.00000 BND = 82.18010 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:33
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BND82.18010 BDT
5 BND410.90050 BDT
10 BND821.80100 BDT
20 BND1643.60200 BDT
50 BND4109.00500 BDT
100 BND8218.01000 BDT
250 BND20545.02500 BDT
500 BND41090.05000 BDT
1000 BND82180.10000 BDT
2000 BND164360.20000 BDT
5000 BND410900.50000 BDT
10000 BND821801.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brunei Dollar
1 BDT0.01217 BND
5 BDT0.06084 BND
10 BDT0.12168 BND
20 BDT0.24337 BND
50 BDT0.60842 BND
100 BDT1.21684 BND
250 BDT3.04210 BND
500 BDT6.08420 BND
1000 BDT12.16840 BND
2000 BDT24.33680 BND
5000 BDT60.84200 BND
10000 BDT121.68400 BND