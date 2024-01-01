Brunei dollars to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

1,000 bnd
2,731.47 aed

1.000 BND = 2.731 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:16
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 BND2.73147 AED
5 BND13.65735 AED
10 BND27.31470 AED
20 BND54.62940 AED
50 BND136.57350 AED
100 BND273.14700 AED
250 BND682.86750 AED
500 BND1,365.73500 AED
1000 BND2,731.47000 AED
2000 BND5,462.94000 AED
5000 BND13,657.35000 AED
10000 BND27,314.70000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Brunei Dollar
1 AED0.36610 BND
5 AED1.83052 BND
10 AED3.66103 BND
20 AED7.32206 BND
50 AED18.30515 BND
100 AED36.61030 BND
250 AED91.52575 BND
500 AED183.05150 BND
1000 AED366.10300 BND
2000 AED732.20600 BND
5000 AED1,830.51500 BND
10000 AED3,661.03000 BND