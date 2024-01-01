Brunei dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert BND to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
663.01 chf

1.000 BND = 0.6630 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:18
How to convert Brunei dollars to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.66301 CHF
5 BND3.31505 CHF
10 BND6.63010 CHF
20 BND13.26020 CHF
50 BND33.15050 CHF
100 BND66.30100 CHF
250 BND165.75250 CHF
500 BND331.50500 CHF
1000 BND663.01000 CHF
2000 BND1,326.02000 CHF
5000 BND3,315.05000 CHF
10000 BND6,630.10000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.50827 BND
5 CHF7.54135 BND
10 CHF15.08270 BND
20 CHF30.16540 BND
50 CHF75.41350 BND
100 CHF150.82700 BND
250 CHF377.06750 BND
500 CHF754.13500 BND
1000 CHF1,508.27000 BND
2000 CHF3,016.54000 BND
5000 CHF7,541.35000 BND
10000 CHF15,082.70000 BND