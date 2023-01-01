Brunei dollars to Swiss francs today

Convert BND to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
659.23 chf

1.00000 BND = 0.65923 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 BND0.65923 CHF
5 BND3.29616 CHF
10 BND6.59232 CHF
20 BND13.18464 CHF
50 BND32.96160 CHF
100 BND65.92320 CHF
250 BND164.80800 CHF
500 BND329.61600 CHF
1000 BND659.23200 CHF
2000 BND1318.46400 CHF
5000 BND3296.16000 CHF
10000 BND6592.32000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Brunei Dollar
1 CHF1.51692 BND
5 CHF7.58460 BND
10 CHF15.16920 BND
20 CHF30.33840 BND
50 CHF75.84600 BND
100 CHF151.69200 BND
250 CHF379.23000 BND
500 CHF758.46000 BND
1000 CHF1516.92000 BND
2000 CHF3033.84000 BND
5000 CHF7584.60000 BND
10000 CHF15169.20000 BND