Brunei dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.654 today, reflecting a -0.195% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.655 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 0.640 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.466% increase in value.