Brunei dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.660 today, reflecting a 0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.662 on 15-11-2024 and a low of 0.658 on 19-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-11-2024, with a -0.155% decrease in value.