Brunei dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert BND to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 bnd
3,411.85 ron

1.000 BND = 3.412 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:27
Top currencies

 USDEURCADNZDZARSGDAUDGBP
1 USD10.9221.361.65918.9151.3451.5350.788
1 EUR1.08411.4741.79820.5071.4581.6640.854
1 CAD0.7350.67811.2213.9110.9891.1290.579
1 NZD0.6030.5560.82111.4030.8110.9250.475

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brunei dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BND to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brunei dollar

BND to USD

BND to EUR

BND to CAD

BND to NZD

BND to ZAR

BND to SGD

BND to AUD

BND to GBP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 BND3.41185 RON
5 BND17.05925 RON
10 BND34.11850 RON
20 BND68.23700 RON
50 BND170.59250 RON
100 BND341.18500 RON
250 BND852.96250 RON
500 BND1,705.92500 RON
1000 BND3,411.85000 RON
2000 BND6,823.70000 RON
5000 BND17,059.25000 RON
10000 BND34,118.50000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Brunei Dollar
1 RON0.29310 BND
5 RON1.46548 BND
10 RON2.93096 BND
20 RON5.86192 BND
50 RON14.65480 BND
100 RON29.30960 BND
250 RON73.27400 BND
500 RON146.54800 BND
1000 RON293.09600 BND
2000 RON586.19200 BND
5000 RON1,465.48000 BND
10000 RON2,930.96000 BND